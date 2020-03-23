TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County has not yet enforced a “shelter in place” order as it looks to first see the results of current restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
During an emergency meeting Sunday, county commissioners heard extensive comment from both sides of the argument on increased restrictions.
On Sunday, Dallas County became the first North Texas county to order a “shelter in place,” which prohibits residents from leaving their homes unless for “essential activity.” This will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. March 23 and is expected to last until 11:59 p.m. April 3.
There are currently 131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, while Tarrant is seeing 47 as of 10 a.m. Monday.
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said he wanted to see the results of the current restrictions. He said this kind of order “goes too far” at this time.
Also from the meeting, county officials decided to add a penalty for those who violate emergency orders, threatening a $1,000 fine or up to 180 days in jail.
The mayors of Fort Worth, Arlington and Dallas all signed a letter sent to Gov. Greg Abbott, encouraging a mandatory “shelter in place” order or, at the very least, a “safer at home” directive. A number of health networks and hospital CEOs signed the letter, as well.