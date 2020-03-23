Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Senate failed Sunday to advance a third economic stimulus package to help Americans and the American economy weather the coronavirus pandemic.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Senate failed Sunday to advance a third economic stimulus package to help Americans and the American economy weather the coronavirus pandemic.
The phase-3 support bill is expected to designate between $1.5 and $2 trillion to help businesses survive as millions of their customers are told to stay home. The Senate’s inaction was weighing heavily on already-battered stock markets.
Futures markets were indicating the Dow Jones Industrial Average could drop more than 500 points when trading begins on Wall Street Monday.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊