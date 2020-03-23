



“In our efforts to notify and work with the public health authorities, it has been brought to the department’s attention that this individual provided us with false information, and in fact, the individual had tested negative for COVID-19. The department is taking the appropriate disciplinary actions against this employee for providing false information,” DPS said in a news release.

“As a law enforcement agency, public safety is our No. 1 priority. Our mission is to protect and serve, especially when challenges arise like the ones we are facing today. We are deeply troubled that any inaccuracies were provided to the public based on the information given to us by one of our employees. The department is taking additional steps to ensure that this does not happen again.”

