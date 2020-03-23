FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Chefs who saw their kitchens close under Fort Worth’s virus emergency, were cooking again Monday, and giving away the meals for free.
Executives and managers from Tim Love’s restaurant group joined them, creating a community kitchen, now serving two meals a day out of Love’s Fort Worth headquarters.
“People need comfort,” Love said. “They need to know it’s going to end. They need to know there’s people out there to take care of them in the in-between time.”
Love closed the doors of many of his restaurants last week, including Love Shack, Lonesome Dove and Woodshed Smokehouse. He had to lay-off hourly employees, but put salaried staff to work creating the free meals.
Monday it was pulled pork mac and cheese for lunch. The menu changed to arroz con pollo for dinner.
Anyone who wanted or needed a meal, simply had to pull up to his building on N. Main St. and tell staff how many they needed.
“The focus of the team has been incredible,” he said. “The spirits have been really great. It just kind of really took the bad news and turned it on its head.”
Love is covering costs in part by also selling family style dinners for delivery: $150 will buy four full meals, with each one serving a family of four.