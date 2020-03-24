WATCH AT 6:Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Health Leaders Provide Update On Coronavirus Response
Filed Under:CBS All Access, DJ Sixsmith


(CBS Local)– CBS All Access is the latest streaming service to jump in on the increased number of people watching TV while they’re quarantined at home.

“Star Trek Picard” star Sir Patrick Stewart announced on Twitter that new subscribers to CBS All Access can watch all of the content on the streaming site for free during the next month.

New subscribers will be able to check out CBS All Access exclusives like “Star Trek Picard,” “Interrogation” with Peter Sarsgaard and Kyle Gallner, “The Good Fight,” with Christine Baranski and “Why Women Kill” starring Lucy Liu.

CBS All Access also features a library of current CBS shows, old CBS shows, and classic movies.

You can sign up here for CBS All Access.