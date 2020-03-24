



Dallas Cowboys all-pro center Travis Frederick announced his retirement with a heartfelt statement on Twitter Monday, March 23rd. The decision stunned many fans and garnered reaction from many current and former members of the Cowboys organization.

“Travis Frederick, by the nature of his center position, was the core piece of what I believe to be one of the most talented and skilled NFL offensive lines that has been assembled,” said Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones. “His leadership ability, production and intelligence put him at the top level of interior offensive linemen in our league for many years.”

“As a contributor to our community, a family man and a professional person, he has distinguished himself as an exemplary representative of this organization. And for the rest of his life, when his name is mentioned in the same sentence with the Dallas Cowboys, he will be lifting the standards of excellence and esteem that has characterized the history of our proud franchise,” Jones added.

Owner Jerry Jones was not the only reaction to Frederick’s retiring. Several players and the Cowboys official twitter account sent out their thanks on social media.

Former Cowboys head coach and current New York Giant offensive coordinator, Jason Garrett also reacted to the news Monday.

“He’s just one of those rare guys,” Garrett told USA TODAY Sports. “I don’t know that I’ve been around a player who everyone trusted so much so quickly. You just felt like he was one of those guys you could give a chance to run the show from the center position right from the get-go.”

Adding, “A lot of people talk about what leadership is. That was as good a demonstration of leadership as I’ve been around.”