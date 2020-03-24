DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The number of residents in Dallas County who have tested positive for the coronavirus has risen by 14 and the county has had it’s fifth virus-related death.
Officials with Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) confirmed the numbers Tuesday morning, bringing the total case count in the area to 169.
The COVID-19 related death was a female patient in her 70’s who lived in the city of Dallas. The woman had been hospitalized and had other high-risk chronic health conditions.
According to DCHHS, of all the cases requiring hospitalization, about two-thirds (67%) have been either people over 60 years old or those that have at least one chronic health condition.
An updated Dallas County breakdown of its confirmed #COVID19 cases.
Few things I’ve noticed:
Men make up 63% of cases.
36% are 40 or younger.
36% have been hospitalized.@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/vz298RORlx
— Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) March 24, 2020
On Sunday Dallas County officials issued a shelter in place order to try and combat the spread of COVID-19. Under the new rules residents can only leave their homes for essential activity and keeping a social distance when in public. Click here for complete information on what is deemed to be essential activity.
Realizing the impact on citizens, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said, “I want to thank all of our residents for your courage and sacrifice. You are safer at home. By everyone following the “Stay Home Stay Safe” order we will save lives together and return to normal sooner.”
In addition to Dallas County, officials in Tarrant, Denton, Rockwall and Hunt County have also issued some type of shelter in place or stay at home order.