FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in Tarrant County have announced a “stay at home” order Tuesday to combat the continuing spread of the coronavirus.
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley are holding a press conference to announce these new measures as a way to keep residents inside their homes.
The new orders are an extension of the current disaster declaration currently in effect for the county, which already limits gatherings and shuts down places like gyms, clubs, and the dine-in areas of restaurants.
A “stay at home” order means that residents would be prohibited from leaving their homes unless for “essential activities,” such as grocery shopping or jobs. Exceptions also include outdoor exercise or going out for health reasons.
On Sunday, Dallas County became the first county in North Texas to issue this kind of order as cases have rapidly increased.
Other counties like Collin and Denton are expected to make the same announcements about “stay at home” orders on Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.