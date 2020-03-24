PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD has named Todd Ford as Plano Senior High School’s new athletic director and head football coach.
Ford took his 2019 Lovejoy High School football team to the 5A State Playoffs, with prior teams two years in a row both becoming area finalists in 5A BiDistrict Championships.
CBS 11 sports anchor Bill Jones called Ford a “great hire” on Twitter Tuesday night.
Prior to Lovejoy, Ford served as athletic coordinator and head football coach at Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock where he finished with three straight play-off appearances and a District and Bi-District Championship in 2015.
Ford’s experience also includes serving as offensive coordinator at both The University of North Texas in Denton and at Southlake Carroll High School from 2004-2007, where the team won three State Football Championships in a row.
His coaching experience also extends to time with Keller High School, Flower Mound High School and Newman-Smith High School.
Ford graduated from Freer High School in Texas, where he was an All-State quarterback and a member of the 1990 3-A State Championship Baseball Team.
He played quarterback for the University of Texas and was on the 1994 Longhorn Football team that won the Sun Bowl and the 1995 team that won the final Southwest Conference Championship title and played in the Sugar Bowl. While at UT, Ford earned a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology.