



For families having little to no luck at typical grocery stores, FreshPoint Market is a wholesale food distribution company that has opened its doors to the public.

The company, which has served Dallas for more than a century is fully-stocked on fresh produce, dairy, juice and dry goods.

Keeping social distancing in mind, customers can email FPDallasMarket@freshpoint.com to place their order. Then they can pick it up an hour later for curbside pickup. People can also stop by to place orders, but it will take time for workers to get it ready.

FreshPoint is located at 4721 Simonton Road. Hours are Mon – Sat 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here’s their product list:

Officials on Monday announced 24 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, bringing the total of reported cases to 155. Officials also reported the county’s third and fourth coronavirus-related deaths.

It was on Sunday that Dallas County officials announced a “shelter in place” order as a way to combat the spread of coronavirus within the county. Residents are prohibited from leaving their homes unless for “essential activity.” A list of what “essential activity” entails can be found here.

The “shelter in place” order went into effect 11:59 p.m. Monday and is expected to last until 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The City of Dallas also lifted age restrictions for drive-thru coronavirus testing. The criteria for the testing is: shortness of breath, coughing, temperature of 99.6 or higher.

