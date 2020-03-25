  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — American Airlines will operate seven special flights to bring travelers home in light of government travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

In a statement released Wednesday, the airline said beginning tomorrow, the airline will fly between DFW and four Latin American cities. Flight segments include service from Sao Paulo (GRU) to DFW and from Honduras to DFW.

Special flights to Latin American destinations can be found on aa.com with fares capped “to ensure customers are able to take advantage of the service.”

To see the list of available flights, click here.

