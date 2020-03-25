Dallas Police Officers Aren’t Asking For ID Or Documentation Explaining Why You’re OutIn an effort to address what the Dallas Police Department calls “misinformation,” it wants to clarify how police officers are approaching the city’s shelter in place ordinance. Katie Johnston reports.

36 minutes ago

Governor Abbott Wants To Extend SNAP Recipient Benefits To Takeout And Drive-Thru RestaurantsTexas Governor Greg Abbott is asking the Department of Agriculture to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in the state to use their benefits for restaurant takeout and drive-thru service during the Coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Supercomputer At UT Austin Being Used To Help Worldwide Fight Against CoronavirusA supercomputer at the University of Texas at Austin is being used to help the worldwide fight against COVID-19. According to the school, its Frontera supercomputer at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) is helping by providing computing resources to researchers worldwide as they find ways to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago