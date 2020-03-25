NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A major effort is underway to feed first responders, nurses, doctors and those in the hospitality industry out of work due to COVID-19.
Pollo Compero is offering free meals to all first responders, doctors and nurses though the end of the month. La Paloma is offering 50% off.
Meanwhile, a new non-profit is working to feed those in the hospitality industry who are unemployed.
Furlough Kitchen is operating out of Vestals Catering to cook free meals for anyone in the hospitality industry out of work. They can pick up one meal a day Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
“It’s our normal high quality food that Vestals would provide for any high end corporate event or something like that, so it’s going to be fantastic,” Front Burner Restaurants CEO Randy DeWitt said.
Front Burner Restaurants is the restaurant group behind some of the most popular restaurants in DFW like Whiskey Cake, Sixty Vines, Ida Claire and Legacy Hall.
With the dine-in ban currently in place, they’re now focusing on to go orders.
“We’re able to employ probably 12-15% of our staff this way and the rest of them have been furloughed,” DeWitt said.
Knowing they’re not alone and wanting to help, they created Furlough Kitchen.
“I think it’s awesome and I wanted to come check it out for myself,” Jared Smith said.
The catering company he works for has taken a major hit.
“We’re all in this together and are trying to get through it and hopefully we can get back to work and start paying some bills,” he said.
Furlough Kitchen is committed to keeping this going for 90 days, but will need donations. They’ve partnered with CitySquare.
To donate, click here.