



A major effort is underway to feed ​first responders, nurses, doctors and ​those in the hospitality industry out of work due to COVID-19.

Pollo Compero is offering free meals to all first responders,​ doctors and nurses though the end of the month. ​La Paloma is offering 50% off. ​

​

Meanwhile, a new non-profit is working to feed ​those in the hospitality industry who are unemployed.

​

Furlough Kitchen is operating out of Vestals Catering to cook free meals for anyone ​in the hospitality industry out of work. They can pick up one ​meal a day Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

​

“It’s our normal high quality food​ that Vestals would provide for any high ​end corporate event or something like that​, so it’s going to be fantastic,” Front Burner Restaurants CEO ​Randy DeWitt said.

Front Burner Restaurants is the restaurant group behind some of the ​most popular restaurants in DFW like Whiskey Cake, Sixty Vines, Ida Claire and Legacy Hall.

With the ​dine-in ban currently in place, they’re now focusing on to go orders.​

​

“We’re able to employ probably 12-15% of ​our staff this way and the rest of them have been furloughed,” DeWitt said.

​

Knowing they’re not alone and wanting ​to help, they created Furlough Kitchen.

“I think it’s awesome and ​I wanted to come check it out for myself,” Jared Smith said.

The catering company ​he works for has taken a major hit.

​

“We’re all in this together and ​are trying to get through it and hopefully ​we can get back to work and start paying some bills,” he said. ​

​

Furlough Kitchen is ​committed to keeping this going for 90 days, but will need donations. They’ve ​partnered with CitySquare.

To donate, click here.