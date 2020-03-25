WATCH:President Trump Speaks Regarding Latest On Coronavirus Response
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Hunting season in Texas is still a go amid the spread of COVID-19, Texas Parks & Wildlife officials say.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, the organization said the “fake news” articles claiming the season was cancelled were a “hoax and not true.”

