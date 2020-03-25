Comments
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Hunting season in Texas is still a go amid the spread of COVID-19, Texas Parks & Wildlife officials say.
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Hunting season in Texas is still a go amid the spread of COVID-19, Texas Parks & Wildlife officials say.
In a tweet posted Wednesday, the organization said the “fake news” articles claiming the season was cancelled were a “hoax and not true.”
⚠️There are some “fake news” articles circulating social media that say the 2020-21 #Texas hunting and fishing season has been canceled. This is a hoax and not true. Always confirm TPWD-related issues through our website at https://t.co/2Du9g0gjle
#TexasHunting #TexasFishing
— TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) March 25, 2020
To stay updated on TPWD-related issues, visit their website here.