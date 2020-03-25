PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, who is in self-quarantine for 14 days with his family, says he is concerned about what he calls “confusion in our community” regarding governmental orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release Wednesday, the City of Plano explained it is under a State order, a Denton County order, a Collin County order and the City’s own Emergency Declaration.
“While there are few differences among these orders, the message is the same: we must exercise individual and collective responsibility and simply stay home,” the release stated.
In seven days, three of these orders expire.
During that time and absent of any further action from the State, Mayor LaRosiliere agrees with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, whose plea for a regional collaborative approach is in the best interest of all of residents and neighbors.
In emphasizing the need to stay home, Mayor LaRosiliere is urging people to ask themselves: “Who are the loved ones you’re willing to stay home for?”
“I chose a 14-day self-quarantine to protect my family and loved ones because it’s the right thing to do,” said Mayor LaRosiliere. “I wouldn’t ask my citizens to do this if I wasn’t willing to do it myself. We will overcome this crisis together.”
