  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Collin County, Coronavirus, Covid-19, DFW News, emergency declaration, Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Pandemic, plano, self-quarantine, stay at home


PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, who is in self-quarantine for 14 days with his family, says he is concerned about what he calls “confusion in our community” regarding governmental orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release Wednesday, the City of Plano explained it is under a State order, a Denton County order, a Collin County order and the City’s own Emergency Declaration.

“While there are few differences among these orders, the message is the same: we must exercise individual and collective responsibility and simply stay home,” the release stated.

In seven days, three of these orders expire.

During that time and absent of any further action from the State, Mayor LaRosiliere agrees with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, whose plea for a regional collaborative approach is in the best interest of all of residents and neighbors.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere (credit: city of Plano)

In emphasizing the need to stay home, Mayor LaRosiliere is urging people to ask themselves: “Who are the loved ones you’re willing to stay home for?”

“I chose a 14-day self-quarantine to protect my family and loved ones because it’s the right thing to do,” said Mayor LaRosiliere. “I wouldn’t ask my citizens to do this if I wasn’t willing to do it myself. We will overcome this crisis together.”

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

 

Comments

Leave a Reply