DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In an effort to address what the Dallas Police Department calls “misinformation,” it wants to clarify how police officers are approaching the city’s shelter in place ordinance.
Essentially, the regulations require all individuals anywhere in the City of Dallas to shelter in place – that is, stay at home – except for certain essential activities.
The department said its first line of defense is an educational approach. Officers will not stop residents, asking for ID or documentation supporting their need to be out of their residence, without other legitimate reasons for the stop.
Officers will inform residents of the shelter in place regulations and the reasons for their implementation. Next, officers will ask them to disperse as a means of voluntary compliance. Given the seriousness of this COVID-19 pandemic, the department said violators are expected to leave the area peacefully.