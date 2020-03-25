AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A supercomputer at the University of Texas at Austin is being used to help the worldwide fight against COVID-19.
According to the school, its Frontera supercomputer at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) is helping by providing computing resources to researchers worldwide as they find ways to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
“The consortium offers researchers an opportunity to collaborate in ways they might not have done before, such as by helping each other get their code up and running more quickly on the processors,” said Kelly Gaither, director of health analytics at TACC. “This encourages scientists from disparate specialties to link up and solve problems in new ways and to think creatively about how to incorporate supercomputers into their research.”
The school said its supercomputer is already helping in the development of a detailed computer model of the coronavirus that researchers will use to look into how the virus infects the body.
Gaither also said TACC has aided in previous emergencies such as the H1N1 outbreak and various hurricanes.