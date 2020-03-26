Led by Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson and headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, U.S. Army North is U.S. Northern Command’s theater Army and serves as the Joint Forces Land Component Command for all federal ground troops in the continental United States for Homeland Defense and Defense Support of Civil Authorities. Army North is Northern Command’s designated lead component to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to align federal military support to validated requests for assistance.

“I have requested this action so that, as the Secretary of Defense directs it, we rapidly and effectively deploy military capabilities in support of our U.S. government partners across the country who are responding to this national emergency,” said Richardson.

“We have trained with our federal, state, and local partners to be ready to respond at a moment’s notice to help the American people in their time of greatest need,” she added.

Active Duty units supporting this mission are:

Joint Task Force-Civil Support Headquarters, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.

3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Ft. Bragg, NC

4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, CO

63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Fort Stewart, GA

In total, approximately 1,100 people are deploying for Army North in support of the lead federal agency helping communities in need. Service members from these units have already started movement to assist FEMA in New York and Washington State.

The service members assigned to this mission will provide medical, planning, communication, transportation and logistics support. They will not directly participate in civilian law enforcement activities.