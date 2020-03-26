Comments
DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Denton County officials announced its first death from the coronavirus.
DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Denton County officials announced its first death from the coronavirus.
Judge Andy Eads said the first death is a Lewisville man in his 40s. Further information on the man was not released.
“Today, as we announce the first death related to COVID-19, we want to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” Eads said.
There are currently 83 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county. Twenty-four of those patients are hospitalized.
On Tuesday, the county announced its own “stay at home” orders to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the community. Residents are asked to stay in their home unless for “essential activities,” such as grocery shopping or going to jobs that are still open.