DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Home delivery service DoorDash has partnered with the Dallas Mavericks to support local restaurants and businesses still open as the state and country continues coping with the coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to assist children, women and families in need affected by COVID-19, DoorDash is donating $150,000 to the Mavs Foundation.
Mark Cuban and the Mavericks are also supporting DoorDash’s #OpenForDelivery initiative. The goal is to let North Texans know restaurants are open and delivery is safe.
DoorDash explains that the Open For Delivery initiative is “a call to support stressed local restaurants and highlight the critical role they play in our lives and communities.”
Cuban said while DoorDash cannot ensure the employment of workers, they are working to keep local restaurants open for business through delivery. “We’ll need as many partnerships like this as we can get so we can do our part to
help those that need it the most,” he said.
Cuban and the Mavericks team are not only paying hourly gameday American Airlines Center employees who have been forced to miss work due to the suspension of the NBA season, but have also set up a program to pay for daycare for the children of healthcare workers taxed as they work on the front lines during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall said, “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”