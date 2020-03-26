WATCH:Gov. Abbott Holds News Conference To Give Coronavirus Update
Harris County, Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, Houston


HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A youth at the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center has tested positive for coronavirus.

He is receiving medical treatment in quarantine.

Staff who may have come into contact with him were notified and are being monitored for symptoms.

The new COVID-19 case comes as law enforcement agencies grapple with trying to provide basic emergency services and watch over jailed populations while limiting the spread of the potentially lethal virus.

