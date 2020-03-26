  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – JPS is closing all of their school-based clinics, effective March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes closing the two clinics located in HEB ISD at 3115 Pipeline Rd., Euless, TX 76040.

Patients and their families in need of services, can call 817-702-1100 and be routed to a pediatric provider that can assist them virtually via telehealth services.

The following health services could be useful for families in need of care:

JPS Telehealth: Patients and their families in need of services can call 817-702-1100 and be routed to a pediatric provider that can assist them virtually via telehealth services.

JPS Community Health offers same-day sick visits at 4 locations, including one in HEB ISD: Medical Home Northeast3200 W. Euless Blvd, Euless, TX 76040. To call and make an appointment, please call (817) 702-1100, Monday-Friday 7am-7pm or Saturday 7am-1pm.

Children’s Health’s “virtual visit” offers a full spectrum of services. You and your family can get treated at home from your mobile device. For more information, go to Childrens.com/virtualvisit

JPS Community Health offers same day sick visits at the following locations

To call and make an appointment, please call (817) 702-1100  Monday- Friday 7 am- 7 pm;  Saturday 7 am- 1 pm        www.jpshealth.org

JPS Community Health Clinic Schedule

Location Clinic Hours Lab Hours Pharmacy Hours Radiology Hours
Family Health Center

1500 S. Main St., 4th Floor, Ft. Worth, TX 76104

 Mon- Fri 8am-5pm    Sat 8am-12pm
Medical Home Northeast

3200 W. Euless Blvd, Euless, TX 76040

 Mon- Fri 8am-5pm    Sat 8am-12pm Mon-Fri 8am-430pm Mon-Fri 8:30am-7:30pm  Sat 8am-5pm Mon-Fri 8am-5pm
Southeast

1050 W. Arkansas Lane, Arlington, TX 76013

 Mon- Fri 8am-5pm    Sat 8am-12pm Mon-Fri 8am-430pm  Sat 8am-12pm Mon-Fri 8am-730pm  Sat 8am-5pm Mon-Fri 8am-5pm
Stop Six

3301 Stalcup Rd, Ft. Worth, TX 76119

 Mon- Fri 8am-5pm    Sat 8am-12pm Mon-Fri 8am-445pm Mon-Fri 830am -5pm Mon-Fri 8am-5pm

