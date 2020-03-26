FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – JPS is closing all of their school-based clinics, effective March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This includes closing the two clinics located in HEB ISD at 3115 Pipeline Rd., Euless, TX 76040.
Patients and their families in need of services, can call 817-702-1100 and be routed to a pediatric provider that can assist them virtually via telehealth services.
The following health services could be useful for families in need of care:
JPS Community Health offers same-day sick visits at 4 locations, including one in HEB ISD: Medical Home Northeast, 3200 W. Euless Blvd, Euless, TX 76040. To call and make an appointment, please call (817) 702-1100, Monday-Friday 7am-7pm or Saturday 7am-1pm.
Children’s Health’s “virtual visit” offers a full spectrum of services. You and your family can get treated at home from your mobile device. For more information, go to Childrens.com/virtualvisit
JPS Community Health offers same day sick visits at the following locations
To call and make an appointment, please call (817) 702-1100 Monday- Friday 7 am- 7 pm; Saturday 7 am- 1 pm www.jpshealth.org
JPS Community Health Clinic Schedule
|Location
|Clinic Hours
|Lab Hours
|Pharmacy Hours
|Radiology Hours
|Family Health Center
1500 S. Main St., 4th Floor, Ft. Worth, TX 76104
|Mon- Fri 8am-5pm Sat 8am-12pm
|Medical Home Northeast
3200 W. Euless Blvd, Euless, TX 76040
|Mon- Fri 8am-5pm Sat 8am-12pm
|Mon-Fri 8am-430pm
|Mon-Fri 8:30am-7:30pm Sat 8am-5pm
|Mon-Fri 8am-5pm
|Southeast
1050 W. Arkansas Lane, Arlington, TX 76013
|Mon- Fri 8am-5pm Sat 8am-12pm
|Mon-Fri 8am-430pm Sat 8am-12pm
|Mon-Fri 8am-730pm Sat 8am-5pm
|Mon-Fri 8am-5pm
|Stop Six
3301 Stalcup Rd, Ft. Worth, TX 76119
|Mon- Fri 8am-5pm Sat 8am-12pm
|Mon-Fri 8am-445pm
|Mon-Fri 830am -5pm
|Mon-Fri 8am-5pm