



Reportedly, the Dallas Cowboys have re-engaged in contract discussions with CAA agent Todd France about quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract on Thursday, March 26th. The Cowboys franchised tagged Prescott on back on March 16th and have until July 15th to sign him to a long term deal.

The team and Prescott have been trying to come together on a deal since last offseason, and reports had surfaced that the number of years on the contract was the sticking point.

Now according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher, Dak Prescott’s team and the Cowboys are back at the negotiation table.

The #Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have reengaged on long-term contract talks, and sources say the two sides are communicating and would like to work out a deal. With a contract this complex, there are so many details, it’s difficult to gauge where it stands. But they are working. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2020

This was the first report on Dak and the #Cowboys back talking about his contract. Something to watch. https://t.co/xoOD1snWuT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2020

According to reports, the offer for Prescott is $35 million a year. Prescott and his team preferring a four-year deal with the Cowboys wanting five-years.

The shorter deal would allow for Prescott to cash in on a new contract extension after the NFL strikes a new television network deal. The current deals are set to expire in 2022. The new deals are expected to be bigger than the current ones after last week’s CBA agreement that allows for an additional Playoff team and additional regular-season game. Bigger tv deals mean the salary cap could increase significantly in 2023 which would line-up with Prescott needing a new contract.

Although the team didn’t make a playoff appearance in 2019, it was Prescott’s most successful since entering the NFL throwing for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions for a 99.7 passer rating. The team finished 8-8 for a second-place finish in the NFC East. The Cowboys have gone 40-24 in games Prescott has been under center winning two NFC East titles in that span.

Cowboy fans are hoping for a resolution for the situation soon and it appears with the re-engagement the team and Prescott hope for the same.