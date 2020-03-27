DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys and former LA Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein have agreed to a three-year deal worth $7.5 million.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first to report:
Sources: Former #Rams K Greg Zuerlein is headed to the #Cowboys, rejoining special teams coach John Fassel. Zuerlein gets a three-year deal with a base value of $7.5 million.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 27, 2020
Zuerlein, who is known for having one of the strongest legs in the NFL, will compete for the kicking job with Kai Forbath, who re-signed with the team earlier in the offseason.
Zuerlein has hit 201 out of 245 attempts over the last 8 seasons, good enough for an 82% average. He has also hit 264 out of 270 point-after attempts. Forbath was perfect for the Cowboys last season after replacing Brett Maher halfway through the year.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hired John Fassel as his special teams coordinator this offseason. Fassel who previously coached in LA surely was part of the reason Zuerlein agreed to come to Dallas.