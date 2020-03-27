Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In order to follow social distancing guidelines, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has decided to temporarily close the indoor waiting areas at its stations to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.
Officials said the closings will begin Friday at 5 p.m. and that riders can still use the outdoor waiting areas.
The closings will affect the following stations:
- Addison Transit Center (Addison),
- Arapaho Center Station (Richardson),
- Bernal/Singleton Transfer Location (Dallas)
- Central Business District (CBD) East Transfer Center (Dallas)
- Central Business District (CBD) West Transfer Center (Dallas)
- Cockrell Hill Transfer Location (Cockrell Hill)
- Downtown Garland Station (Garland)
- Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station (Irving)
- EBJ Union Station (Dallas)
- Hampton Station (Dallas)
- Illinois Station (Dallas)
- J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center (Dallas)
- Jack Hatchell Transit Center (Plano)
- Lake June Station (Dallas)
- Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center (Garland)
- Ledbetter Station (Dallas)
- Parker Road Station (Plano)
- Red Bird Transit Center (Dallas)
- South Garland Transit Center (Garland)
- Westmoreland Station (Dallas).
DART is continuing to urge riders to practice social distancing while waiting for their buses and trains by maintaining a six-foot distance between one another.