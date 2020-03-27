FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone robbed, then shot and killed a clerk at the Super Big Country Mart.
Police found the victim inside the store located in the 4500 block of East FM 1187, south of Fort Worth.
He was dead from a gunshot wound.
The suspect fled with cash and the victim’s dark gray Toyota Sienna minivan, Texas license plate GPB0449, southbound on Stevenson Levy Road toward Burleson. He has medium brown skin and a stocky build, according to police.
The suspect wore a surgical type mask across his face, a ball cap, a blue zip up hoodie, gray pants, black shoes and one glove. The ball cap is white with a red bill.
Anyone with information should contact Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1213.
The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. Citizens are advised not to approach the subject and contact 911 if found.