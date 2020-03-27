



Please share with friends and family and let’s raise $1,000,000 for COVID-19 Relief. Shoutout @Trevorlawrencee and his girlfriend, Marissa, for setting a great example with their fundraising platform. Link to donate and share is in my bio and attached below. pic.twitter.com/lEN3FSkQXi — Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) March 27, 2020

Texas Longhorn’s quarterback Sam Ehlinger has followed Clemson quarterback Trever Lawrence’s lead and launched a GoFundMe to help with the relief efforts of COVID-19.

“We’ve all been affected by this global crisis one way or the other, and I want to use this time to create a GoFundMe page to raise money for relief with the coronavirus,” Ehlinger said in a video he released on his Twitter page. “This money will be going to organizations nationally and locally like the Boys & Girls Club of America, Austin’s Pet’s Alive, the Central Texas Foodbank, and more.”

Adding, “I want to give a special shout out to the NCAA and the University of Texas compliance staff for allowing me to do this. Also shoutout to Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend for coming up with this incredible idea to help out his community and others.”

Earlier this week Lawrence launched a similar GoFundMe that sparked a bit of controversy. Initially, the Clemson compliance office shut the fundraiser down for fear it might be in violation of NCAA rules that prohibit using name, image, and likeness for crowdfunding. However, the GoFundMe page was back up after the NCAA was criticized by many on the internet.

The NCAA did not ask Clemson student-athlete Trevor Lawrence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families. https://t.co/5oaG75LNQC pic.twitter.com/fUaux6SXdi — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 24, 2020

“The NCAA did not ask Trevor Larence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families. We continue to work with member schools so they have the flexibility to ensure that student-athletes and communities impacted by this illness are supported, and we applaud Trevor for his efforts,” the NCAA said in a statement. “The NCAA Board of Governors encourages conferences and schools to make decisions and take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities. In Addition, the NCAA Board of Governors directs Divisions 1, II, and III to consider necessary adjustments to or waivers to rules where appropriate.”

Ehlinger has set the goal for his fundraiser at $1,000,000. You can donate to the fundraiser right HERE.