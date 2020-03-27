



The Texas Motor Speedway and Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter are partnering with the American Red Cross North Texas Region and the NASCAR Foundation to help combat the growing blood supply shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The blood drive is scheduled to take place from 10 am – 4 pm on April 1, 2020, at the Lone Star Condominium Clubhouse, located at 3575 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, Texas 76177, just outside Turn 2 of the speedway property.

If you are interested in donating click HERE and use the zipcode 76177 register.

The NASCAR Foundation has also committed to helping the American Red Cross North Texas Region.”The NASCAR Foundation is working with local and national charities to help provide support for families that have been impacted by the pandemic,” said Nichole Krieger, Executive Director, The NASCAR Foundation. “Through a partnership with Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter and Texas Motor Speedway, response efforts will focus on helping the American Red Cross in this local community.”

Click HERE to donate to help with that effort.

Direct financial donations will support the American Red Cross in the following ways:

Ensuring that we have sufficient workers and resources to collect vital blood products.

Investing in public consciousness to raise awareness and inspire individuals to donate blood.

Equipping and training disaster workers to provide a safe environment for those affected by disasters.

Increasing their ability to provide key services virtually.

Working with community partners to provide supplies and meals when called upon.

“We’re proud to be working with great organizations like The NASCAR Foundation and the American Red Cross North Texas Chapter on this mission to help save lives during this critical moment in time,” said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. “This is not the first time TMS, SCC and the American Red Cross have joined forces. When Hurricane Harvey struck south Texas, TMS and SCC hosted an ARC donation collection site, receiving supplies and hauling them to affected areas. We have seen the great lengths ARC goes to in order to serve our community when we need it most, and we are honored to continue to support its efforts in every way we can.”