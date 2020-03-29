Comments
DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DCPH announced 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Denton County Sunday.
The new cases bring the countywide total to 165 and the Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total to 45.
Five DSSLC are among the new cases and seven staff members who tested positive are reflected in the city in which the staff member resides.
Two additional DSSLC staffers who tested positive reside outside Denton County and are not reflected within the DCPH case count for Denton County.
To protect patient confidentiality, no further personal information will be released.
