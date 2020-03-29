AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an intervention Sunday to prevent the release of thousands of criminals during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The intervention would prevent ‘dangerous criminals’ on personal recognizance bonds to “roam freely and commit more crimes.”
In his statement, Paxton said just over a week ago a Harris County judge released a murder suspect on bond because the suspect claimed he feared contracting COVID-19 in jail.
“Now Harris County is working with prisoner plaintiffs in a federal case to intentionally release thousands of more suspects on personal recognizance bonds. Harris County refuses to defend its citizens against the proposed mass, unmonitored release of felons, making state intervention necessary to protect Texans from this potential threat.
Protecting Texans is one of my highest priorities. It is vital that we maintain the integrity of our criminal justice system and continue to enforce state law during this pandemic,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The release of thousands of arrestees justly held for felony crimes would directly endanger the public, and my office will not stand for any action that threatens the health and safety of law-abiding citizens.”
