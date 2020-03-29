DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As of Sunday morning, DCHHS is reporting 49 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, bringing the total to 488.
The 10th death from the virus is also being reported.
The patient was a woman in her 80s who had been a resident in a long-term care facility. She had been hospitalized and had other high-risk chronic health conditions, officials said.
“Our seniors must be protected. We are working with senior facilities to ensure that happens. I have instructed all nursing homes with a positive case to inform all families and responsible parties immediately by phone and email,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Additionally, all mentally competent residents are to be informed immediately after they wake. This includes all buildings on a campus with a positive case. They are required to show complete compliance of these notifications within six daylight hours of a positive test.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
All Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information can be found here.