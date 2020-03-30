DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 15-year-old boy is facing manslaughter and assault charges after a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl and injured four others, including two Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics, police said.

Police said the crash happened just before 6:20 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Scyene Road as a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance was transporting a patient. The ambulance was at a stop sign in the 3200 block of Glover Pass.

According to police, the 15-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed on Scyene Road with two 16-year-old passengers inside his vehicle. The driver eventually lost control, causing his car to leave the roadway and flip over, police said.

Police said the car continued to slide while on its top until it crashed into the ambulance on the driver’s side.

A 16-year-old girl who was in the back of the car died from her injuries while the driver and other passenger were taken to the hospital, police said. The girl’s identity has not yet been released.

According to police, the driver of the ambulance and a paramedic who was treating a patient were both taken to the hospital to treat their injuries. The patient was not injured from the crash.

Police said the 15-year-old driver will be charged with manslaughter and four counts of assault.