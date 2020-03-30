



– Collin County Commissioners voted to extend County Judge Chris Hill’s Covid-19 emergency order as is on Monday.

It will be in effect for as long as the emergency is in place.

The extended order comes as the number of positive cases in Collin County increased by six to 134 total.

In Dallas County, there were 61 new cases from Sunday with a total of 549.

In Tarrant County, the number of confirmed cases of the virus increased to 155 with another 83 cases pending.

Denton County says 191 people have tested positive, an increase of 26 since the day before.

Judge Hill’s order has created some confusion for Collin County residents.

That’s because while the basic message has been the same as other North Texas Counties – that people should stay home – it does have a major difference when it comes to which businesses can stay open.

Judge Hill’s order does not provide a defined list of businesses that are considered essential and can stay open.

The surrounding counties, including Tarrant, Dallas and Denton do provide a detailed list of essential businesses.

Judge Hill said last week that entertainment-related businesses had to close, but that other businesses could stay open as long as they follow Governor Greg Abbott’s statewide restrictions and as long as the businesses make sure that employees and customers maintain proper social distancing and stay six feet apart.

During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Judge Hill said he would not amend his order to make it mirror the other counties.

“Instead of giving you a list of all the things you can’t do, and then watching you go do them anyway, we have said here in Collin County, if you can work safe, work safe. If you can’t, stay home, and when you need something essential, go and get it and shop safe.”

Hill has said all businesses are essential for the economy of Collin County.

The order created some confusion for county residents in some cities such as Frisco, Richardson and Dallas, which are located in Collin and at least one other neighboring county.

Frisco’s Mayor ordered all city residents to follow Denton County’s more defined list of what’s considered an essential business, even the parts of the city in Collin County.

Mayors in the cities of Dallas and Richardson ordered their residents to follow Dallas County’s emergency order, not Collin County’s order.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called for a consistent, regional approach.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called on Governor Abbott to issue additional statewide orders that included defining an essential business, but Governor Abbott has decided against that.

Judge Hill said last week and repeated Monday that individual cities in Collin County can add to his restrictions.

In the city of McKinney though, Mayor George Fuller’s emergency order from last week led to a legal case.

Mayor Fuller issued an order for city residents to follow that closely resembled Dallas County’s restrictions on essential businesses, even though the city is in Collin County.

Late last week, a realtor in McKinney, Derek Baker, filed a request for a temporary restraining order against the Mayor citing a state government code that says when there’s a conflict between a city’s and a county’s emergency order during a disaster, the county prevails.

A hearing will be held Tuesday afternoon by Judge Jill Willis to sort out the dispute.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources