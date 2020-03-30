DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With rain in the forecast in North Texas Monday, Dallas County has decided to close its two public coronavirus testing sites.
The two sites are located at the American Airlines Center and the Ellis David Field House in the Red Bird area of Dallas and are offered as a quicker way for residents to be tested for COVID-19.
Both of these sites have been opened for a little over a week. They have also been reaching their daily limit of 250 tests at a fast pace, which has been forcing these sites to close earlier than than expected each day.
However, due to the expectation of inclement weather throughout Monday, officials decided to close these sites for the day. They are expected open again Tuesday with new operating times of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents can be tested if they have a dry cough, shortness of breath and a fever of 99.6 degrees or more. There are no age restrictions.