Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in his 40s found deceased in his home takes Dallas County’s coronavirus death toll to 11, with 61 more cases reported by Dallas County Health and Human Services.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in his 40s found deceased in his home takes Dallas County’s coronavirus death toll to 11, with 61 more cases reported by Dallas County Health and Human Services.
The total case count in the county is 549, this on the day Dallas’ two public testing sites were closed due to rain.
The latest victim had other high-risk chronic health conditions.
Healthcare workers are seeing an increase in patients with COVID-19, with about two-thirds (65%) aged either over 60 years of age or having had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, 36% of all hospitalized patients required admission to intensive care units.