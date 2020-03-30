WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Airlines Center, Coronavirus, coronavirus cases, coronavirus death, Coronavirus Deaths, Coronavirus Testing, Covid-19, COVID-19 death, COVID-19 Pandemic, Dallas, Dallas County, Dallas County Health & Human Services, DCHHS, DFW News, Drive-Thru Testing, Ellis David Field House, flu guide, Inclement Weather, positive case, Rain


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in his 40s found deceased in his home takes Dallas County’s coronavirus death toll to 11, with 61 more cases reported by Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The total case count in the county is 549, this on the day Dallas’ two public testing sites were closed due to rain.

The latest victim had other high-risk chronic health conditions.

Healthcare workers are seeing an increase in patients with COVID-19, with about two-thirds (65%) aged either over 60 years of age or having had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, 36% of all hospitalized patients required admission to intensive care units.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

Comments

Leave a Reply