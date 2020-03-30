Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD launched a pilot program Monday to get more meals to more students in need during the coronavirus outbreak that has forced schools to shut down.
The school district is providing mobile meals “for our housing insecure students and families, who are unable to access designated grab-and-go meal sites.”
On Monday afternoon, staff brought meals to the Budget Suites off Stemmons Freeway.
The district said the program, which is a collaboration of the Homeless Education Program, Food and Child Nutrition Services, and Student Transportation Services, will expand to additional hotels and motels on Thursday, April 2.