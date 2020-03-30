



OFFICIAL | @imanitrishawn_ will forego the next two WNBA seasons to pursue a law degree from Southwestern Law School. 📰: https://t.co/gmlDjwPDT2 pic.twitter.com/8esMru3Wta — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) March 30, 2020

Dallas Wings center Imani McGee-Stafford has decided to sit out the next two seasons of the WNBA to pursue a law degree from Southwestern Law School. She has been placed on the team’s suspended list.

“We wish Imani well as she pursues a law degree,” said Dallas Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb in a statement. “We thank her for her hard work and contribution to the Wings organization and support her decision to step away from the WNBA in order to achieve a long-time goal.”

McGee-Stafford was acquired by the wings prior to the 2019 season. She has also spent time with the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream. She played in 29 games for the wings last season, starting in six. She averaged 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

She spent her college career at the University of Texas where she was awarded the Honda Inspiration Award which is given to a collegiate athlete “who has overcome hardship and was able to return to play at the collegiate level”.

“I am very thankful to Wings Nation for embracing me,” McGee-Stafford said in a statement. “I was accepted to Southwestern Law’s accelerated J.D. program and thus will be taking a two-year hiatus from basketball. While I am saddened to step away from such a big part of my life, I’m also excited for this next chapter. I am thankful to Coach Agler and Greg Bibb for being so understanding and supportive.”