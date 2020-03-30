Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Add another music event to tune in to during your COVID-19 quarantine.
Oklahoman Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood will appear in a primetime music special on CBS, “Garth and Trisha Live!” The event will air Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. CST.
Brooks and Yearwood will perform live from their home recording studio and will emphasize the message to everyone watching that “we’re all in this together.”
It was just last week when the famous country music couple ‘broke the Internet’ when more than 5 million people tuned into their impromptu Facebook Live at-home concert.
