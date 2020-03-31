McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Judge Chris Hill rescinded his executive order last week that said all businesses are essential, allowing most businesses to stay open while urging citizens to stay home.
The move came hours after Governor Greg Abbott announced stricter guidelines for social distancing.
Judge Hill says Governor Abbott’s order supersedes his and Collin County businesses that may have deemed themselves essential are no longer essential based on the new state order.
Governor Abbott’s order states, “every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”
Essential services include grocery stores and health care providers, among a long list of other things.
Here is the full list:
HEALTHCARE / PUBLIC HEALTH
LAW ENFORCEMENT, PUBLIC SAFETY, AND OTHER FIRST RESPONDERS
FOOD AND AGRICULTURE
ENERGY
WATER AND WASTEWATER
TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS
PUBLIC WORKS AND INFRASTRUCTURE SUPPORT SERVICES
COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
OTHER COMMUNITY- OR GOVERNMENT-BASED OPERATIONS AND ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS
CRITICAL MANUFACTURING
HAZARDOUS MATERIALS
FINANCIAL SERVICES
CHEMICAL
DEFENSE INDUSTRIAL BASE
COMMERCIAL FACILITIES
RESIDENTIAL/SHELTER FACILITIES AND SERVICES
HYGIENE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
Religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship.
Other services as approved by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.