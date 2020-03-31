Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines will reduce flights by more than 40%, to 2,000 flights a day from May 3–June 5.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines will reduce flights by more than 40%, to 2,000 flights a day from May 3–June 5.
The airline said those cuts proactively address significantly lower passenger demand, operational disruptions, and the ongoing suspension of its international service.
It also wanted to reassure people that “travel remains fluid during this ongoing pandemic and we continue to evaluate further reductions. By making a published change to our planned flight activity, we’re giving our customers more time with any changes that affect them.”
Customers who already have booked travel impacted by changes will receive updates. Also, the airline said it will offer “additional flexibility within existing policies for flight changes in the COVID-19 environment.”