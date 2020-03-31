Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas residents are staying entertained with unique activities such as teddy bear scavenger hunts and fairy houses, while one Fort Worth store is looking to provide groceries for families in need.
With “stay at home” orders in place during the coronavirus pandemic, residents have found different ways to keep themselves entertained while still following guidelines.
Today’s Ones For Texas takes a look at a couple of creative outdoor activities that’s keeping parents and children busy. A spotlight is also shined at a Fort Worth store that’s handing out a week’s worth of groceries to families who need them during this trying time.