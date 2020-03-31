Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Millions of Texans should soon be getting $1,200 checks from the U.S. government as the House of Representatives passed the $2 trillion stimulus bill last Friday.
Millions of Americans have already been laid off or seen their paychecks decreases.
The government is hoping the money will help many Americans, affected financially by the coronavirus, keep food on the table, make rent and pay for medical costs.
