(CBSDFW.COM) – It seems Texans can’t wait for this COVID-19 outbreak to end as many counties are having residents stay at home with emergency stay-at-home orders.
The map below is based on geotagged twitter data since March 1, tracking complaints and hashtags about boredom or being bored due to self-isolation, social distancing and business closures caused by COVID-19.
More than 2 million tweets were tracked.
Texas was the top state complaining about boredom, and its neighbor to the north, Oklahoma, was right behind it in second.
The top states complaining about boredom are as follows:
1. Texas
2. Oklahoma
3. Hawaii
4. California
5. Georgia
6. Nevada
7. New Mexico
8. Louisiana
9. Mississippi
10. Nebraska
The map was put together by wellness site fitbug.com, using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data.
Similar studies have also shown Texas as the top state for drinking, and among the top states for use of marijuana, during the COVID-19 outbreak.