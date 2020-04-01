DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fourth Dallas Police Officer has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
He worked at South Central Patrol on the second watch. Since feeling sick last Tuesday, March 24, the officer hasn’t reported to duty.
The department said no other officer or personnel at South Central has shown any signs or symptoms of the coronavirus at this point.
Their medical team will assess if quarantine of other officers is necessary since receiving the test result. The specific area in the building where the officer worked was sprayed and sanitized by a professional contractor.
On March 19, the first DPD officer tested positive for the coronavirus. He worked out of Northeast Patrol.
At the time, the department said that although they know some of their officers will contract the virus, DPD is prepared to address the issue with “sound medical advice from our experts as well as a contingency plan to maintain operations to keep the community safe.”
The department continues to work with the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services on all the necessary steps needed to halt the spread of the virus.