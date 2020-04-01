Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Bureau of Prisons announced it will begin confining federal inmates, at the more than one dozen Texas locations and across the country, to their cells for 14 days in an attempt to prevent further exposure to coronavirus.
The order is part of what the bureau is calling “Phase 5” of its plan to combat the spread of COVID-19.
There will be some exceptions to the quasi-lockdown. The bureau is permitting smaller groups for things like phone calls, laundry and showering.
Previous phases of the bureau’s COVID-19 safety plan included the quarantine of newly admitted inmates at all facilities and inmates who show symptoms be isolated until they test negative for the virus or are otherwise cleared.
