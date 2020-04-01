  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bureau of Prisons, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, Covid-19, COVID-19 Pandemic, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Federal Prison, Inmates, lockdown, prison, prison inmates


NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Bureau of Prisons announced it will begin confining federal inmates, at the more than one dozen Texas locations and across the country, to their cells for 14 days in an attempt to prevent further exposure to coronavirus.

The order is part of what the bureau is calling “Phase 5” of its plan to combat the spread of COVID-19.

(credit: Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images)

There will be some exceptions to the quasi-lockdown. The bureau is permitting smaller groups for things like phone calls, laundry and showering.

Previous phases of the bureau’s COVID-19 safety plan included the quarantine of newly admitted inmates at all facilities and inmates who show symptoms be isolated until they test negative for the virus or are otherwise cleared.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply