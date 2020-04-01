KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce is is offering to pay a portion of folks’ restaurant bills if they order from local restaurants.
Restaurants around the country are struggling as they can only serve takeout due to the coronavirus leading to restaurants not being able to be open for sit-down service.
During the month of April, the Chamber will be giving several restaurants up to $1,000 for their customers to use.
When placing an order online, just use the code word, “COMMUNITY” and the Chamber will pay about half of your meal in the form of $10 off $20 and $5 off $10.
“We’re going to do what we can do,” said JoAnn Malone, the President of the Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce. “Think outside the box, create some excitement and save our small businesses.”
The restaurant being highlighted Wednesday and Thursday is Boca 31.
On Friday it will be The Lost Cajun.
For a full list of which restaurants will be featured this month, click here.
