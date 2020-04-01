RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Drive-up COVID-19 testing is now available in Richardson for eligible, pre-screened pediatric patients.
Pediatric urgent care provider, PM Pediatrics opened the testing site along with three other locations in the country.
Here’s the location:
· Texas / Children’s Health PM Urgent Care, 1291 W. Campbell Road, Richardson, TX 75080
But parents cannot go to their pediatrician for the recommendation.
Only pediatric patients evaluated by a pediatric expert from PM Pediatrics, either in-person or via the PM Pediatrics Anywhere telemedicine app, are eligible for the test.
“While early anecdotal evidence points to children being less susceptible to severe COVID-19 illness, we still want to offer a test to children presenting the specific symptoms, including fever, dry cough and shortness of breath,” said Dr. Jeffrey Schor, co-CEO of PM Pediatrics. “For those not presenting these symptoms, our PM Pediatrics Anywhere app can provide medical guidance and peace of mind, as well as keep children and their parents from visiting our offices unnecessarily.”
Once cleared for testing, parents will then drive to a secure tent in the location’s parking lot. Then, a healthcare professional will swab their child’s nose and collect a sample.
It takes four days to receive results.
All COVID-19 screening appointments must be booked in advance.
The testing site in Richardson joins already-opened testing centers in Manhasset, NY, North Brunswick, NJ, Pompton Plains, NJ, Fairfax, VA and Wayne, PA.