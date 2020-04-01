Comments
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Gymnastics star Simone Biles is trying to regroup after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Olympics to be pushed back to the summer of 2021.
Biles told The Associated Press that while she plans to compete in Tokyo, “nothing is set in stone.”
The 23 year old is attempting to become the first woman in more than 50 years to repeat as Olympic all-around champion.
She’s focusing on making sure she can handle the mental challenge of having to hit reset following the postponement.
Biles said she was planning to “empty the gas tank” this summer and now has to find a way to fill it back up.
