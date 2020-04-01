DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Millions of seniors on Social Security will not have to file a tax return to receive a $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government.
The U.S. Department of Treasury announced late Wednesday, Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file a tax return to receive the stimulus payment.
The payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts.
This clears up confusion created earlier this week by the IRS when the federal agency posted guidelines for the stimulus checks. The guidelines said those on Social Security would have to file a “simple tax return” to recieve a stimulus check.
The reversal in policy came just days later.
“Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return do not to need take an action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin in a statement released Wednesday.
The government is hoping the money will help many Americans, affected financially by the coronavirus, keep food on the table, make rent and pay for medical expenses.