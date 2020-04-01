



The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation has donated more than $100,000 to North Texas organizations to support those affected by COVID-19. Click to read more about the Foundation's efforts and the importance of athletes making a positive impact in their community.https://t.co/wbwpR6W9sn — The DN Foundation (@FoundationDn) March 31, 2020

Dirk Nowitzki and The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation have stepped up in a big way to help out North Texans affected by the coronavirus outbreak with a donation of more than $100,000.

The Foundation has donated $100,000 to the North Texas Food Bank, which will help provide more than 14,000 food boxes to those who need a meal. In addition, the foundation gave $25,000 to CitySquare to aid in their drive-through pantry efforts, as well as $10,000 to Hope Supply Co. to purchase newborn and size 2 diapers.

Nowitzki along with current Dallas Mavericks have also been purchasing lunch and dinner from local restaurants to help feed the workers at the City of Dallas Emergency Operations Center and the local testing sites.

Dirk is leading & feeding the fight by paying for lunch AND dinner from Neuhaus Cafe & Two Sisters Catering for those working the COVID testing site at City Hall & Ellis Davis Field House 🍽 You know what to do! Keep supporting local businesses 💪 #MavsSupportLocal #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/uu7UdolaTf — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 27, 2020

Nowitzki launched his foundation in 2001 with the goal to help provide education, health and well being for children around the world. “I was obviously very fortunate, very blessed growing-up in Germany and I was able to travel when I was young and just see different parts of the world, and was able to see early on that there’s a lot of need in the world,” Nowitzki said about his foundation in 2017. “There’s a lot of help you can do, there’s just a lot of people that are a lot less fortunate.”

“So when I was in position to help — I founded my Foundation in 2001 – I helped, and we’ve been doing some great projects.”